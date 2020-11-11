Tuesday sees record-shattering 136K new COVID-19 cases, 1,400 deaths across the US

More than 136,000 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the U.S. on Tuesday according to a Johns Hopkins database, marking the fourth time this month that the country has broken the record for confirmed COVID-19 cases in a single day.

Tuesday also marked the deadliest day of the pandemic in several months. More than 1,400 Americans died of the virus on Tuesday, the most recorded in a single day since 1,500 Americans died of the virus on Aug. 12.

Tuesday's tally shattered the previous record of 128,000, which was set on Saturday. The mark continues a disturbing and troubling trend as health officials suspect spread will only increase as social gatherings move indoors during winter months.

About a million Americans have contracted COVID-19 in the first 10 days of November.

While the exploding spread rate is concerning on its own, several states across the country report that they are nearing full hospital capacity as severe cases of the virus increase.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said earlier this week that hospitals have already reached operating capacity and fears that facilities could be pushed past their capabilities in the coming months.

In Iowa, the state's largest city is also nearing hospital capacity as available beds dwindle.

More than 10.2 million Americans have contracted virus, and 239,000 have died since the virus reached the U.S. in February. Both figures lead all other countries around the world.