Trump team eyes school funds boost in next virus aid bill

FILE - In this June 30, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., with Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters following a GOP policy meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump’s push to reopen schools is being complicated by a split within his ranks over how to do it. Some advisers are advocating for a massive federal expenditure to make campuses safe. This comes Congress is compiling the next COVID-19 relief bill. McConnell said July 13 schooling will be a priority in the coming package. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Posted at 12:22 PM, Jul 14, 2020
President Donald Trump’s push to reopen schools is being complicated by a split within his ranks over how to do it.

Some advisers are advocating for a massive federal expenditure to make campuses safe. This comes Congress is compiling the next COVID-19 relief bill.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday schooling will be a priority in the coming package. Senate Democrats have proposed a $430 billion education stabilization plan.

But the Republican leader has not said how much Congress is willing to spend. He's wary of high-dollar spending that will run into resistance from GOP senators.

Vice President Mike Pence assured governors on a private call that talks are underway for “additional” education funds from Congress, and he repeated that at a higher education event in Louisiana Tuesday afternoon.

