Trump says governors play 'political game' with virus tests

WASHINGTON (AP) — Governors from both parties are pushing back after President Donald Trump accused Democrats of playing "a very dangerous political game" by insisting there is a shortage of tests for the coronavirus.

The governors countered on Monday that the White House must do more to help states do the testing that's needed before they can ease up on stay-at-home orders.

Kansas's Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said the current federal effort "really is not good enough if we're going to be able to start to open our economy."

Republican Mike DeWine in Ohio said there's progress but "we've got a ways to go."