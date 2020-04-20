Menu

Trump says governors play 'political game' with virus tests

Patrick Semansky/AP
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 2:24 PM, Apr 20, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — Governors from both parties are pushing back after President Donald Trump accused Democrats of playing "a very dangerous political game" by insisting there is a shortage of tests for the coronavirus.

The governors countered on Monday that the White House must do more to help states do the testing that's needed before they can ease up on stay-at-home orders.

Kansas's Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said the current federal effort "really is not good enough if we're going to be able to start to open our economy."

Republican Mike DeWine in Ohio said there's progress but "we've got a ways to go."

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.