Trump says administration will begin to reopen national parks

Alex Brandon/AP
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Posted at 9:37 AM, Apr 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-22 12:55:15-04

At an Earth Day tree planting ceremony on the White House lawn, President Donald Trump said he would begin to reopen national parks to the public.

According to the National Parks Service, the agency has modified its operations on a park-by-park basis. Most facilities and events have been closed ad canceled, but some outdoor spaces remain open.

It's not yet clear which parks would reopen first and when they would reopen.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a "public health emergency of international concern" and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.