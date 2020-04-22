Trump says administration will begin to reopen national parks

At an Earth Day tree planting ceremony on the White House lawn, President Donald Trump said he would begin to reopen national parks to the public.
According to the National Parks Service, the agency has modified its operations on a park-by-park basis. Most facilities and events have been closed ad canceled, but some outdoor spaces remain open.
It's not yet clear which parks would reopen first and when they would reopen.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
LIVE: POTUS & FLOTUS Participate in Tree Planting Ceremony https://t.co/pblucpg8dF
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 22, 2020