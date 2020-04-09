Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Trump quietly shuts down asylum at US borders to fight virus

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Eric Gay/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, March 14, 2019, file photo, a Border Patrol agent talks with a group suspected of having entered the U.S. illegally near McAllen, Texas. The Trump administration has quietly shut down the nation's asylum system for the first time in decades amid coronavirus concerns, largely because holding people in custody is considered too dangerous. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Trump quietly shuts down asylum at US borders to fight virus
Posted at 9:47 AM, Apr 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-09 12:47:35-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration has quietly shut down the nation’s asylum system for the first time in decades amid the coronavirus.

The U.S. has used an obscure public health law to justify one of its most aggressive border enforcement tactics ever.

People seeking refuge in the U.S. are whisked to the nearest border crossing and returned to Mexico without a chance to seek asylum.

The government has temporarily swept aside decades-old national and international laws, saying holding people in custody is considered too dangerous.

A congressional aide tells The Associated Press that the U.S. has expelled more than 7,000 people in less than two weeks.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.