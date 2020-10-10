Menu

Trump official says vaccine expected starting in January

FILE - In this March 3, 2020 file photo, Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dr. Robert Kadlec testifies before a Senate Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the coronavirus on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Posted at 5:05 PM, Oct 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-09 20:21:01-04

A Trump administration official leading the response to the coronavirus pandemic says the U.S. can expect delivery of a vaccine starting in January 2021, despite statements from the president that inoculations could begin this month.

Dr. Robert Kadlec said in an email Friday that the administration "is accelerating production of safe and effective vaccines ... to ensure delivery starting January 2021."

Kadlec is the Department of Health and Human Services' assistant secretary of preparedness and response.

President Donald Trump said at a White House press briefing last month: "We think we can start sometime in October."

"We’re on track to deliver and distribute the vaccine in a very, very safe, and effective manner," Trump said in the White House briefing. "We think we can start sometime in October. So as soon as it is announced, we’ll be able to start. That’ll be from mid-October on. It may be a little bit later than that, but we’ll be all set."

