Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Trudeau turns down White House invitation amid pandemic

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jens Meyer/AP
Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada speaks on the first day of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)
Trudeau turns down White House invitation amid pandemic
Posted at 12:06 PM, Jul 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-06 15:10:18-04

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has turned down a White House invitation to celebrate the new regional free trade agreement in Washington with U.S President Donald Trump and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Trump and López Obrador are due to meet Wednesday Washington, but Trudeau spokesperson Chantal Gagnon said Monday that while Canada wishes the U.S. and Mexico well, Trudeau won’t be there.

A U.S. official said Trudeau had scheduling conflicts with the start of Parliament, as well as issues with Canadian quarantine rules for the coronvavirus pandemic.

President Obrador said the accord, which replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement, will provide greater certainty to the three countries in their commercial relationships.

Their supply chains are deeply intertwined. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was pressure from the U.S. government to allow some Mexican assembly plants to quickly reopen or remain open to cause less interruption.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Good Morning Tucson