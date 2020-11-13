Travelers to California, Oregon, Washington told to quarantine for 14 days

Visiting family on the West Coast for Thanksgiving weekend is about to be more challenging as the governors of three West Coast states are advising travelers to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

The quarantine recommendation that was issued on Friday applies to both interstate and international travelers, according to a joint statement from the governors of California, Oregon and Washington.

In addition to the quarantine advisory, the governors are recommending their residents to limit interactions to people within their household.

The quarantine advisory does not apply to those traveling for essential purposes such as work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care, and safety and security.

“COVID-19 cases have doubled in Washington over the past two weeks. This puts our state in as dangerous a position today as we were in March,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement. “Limiting and reducing travel is one way to reduce further spread of the disease. I am happy to partner with California and Oregon in this effort to help protect lives up and down the West Coast.”