Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Tokyo Olympic CEO hints games could be in doubt even in 2021

items.[0].image.alt
Issei Kato/AP
Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee CEO Toshiro Muto attends a news conference after a Tokyo 2020 Executive Board Meeting in Tokyo Monday, March 30, 2020. (Issei Kato/Pool Photo via AP)
Tokyo Olympic CEO hints games could be in doubt even in 2021
Posted at 11:27 AM, Apr 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-10 14:27:11-04

TOKYO (AP) — The chief executive of the Tokyo Games says he can’t guarantee the postponed Olympics will be staged next year because the coronavirus continues to spread in Japan.

The country issued an emergency declaration this week to battle the virus.

The Olympics were postponed last month with a new opening set for July 2021.

Organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto says “I don’t think anyone would be able to say if it is going to be possible to get it under control by next July or not. We certainly are not in a position to give you a clear answer."

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.