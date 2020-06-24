This year's New York City Marathon has been canceled due to COVID-19

NEW YORK, N.Y. – This year’s New York City Marathon, the world’s largest, has now been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event organizer, New York Road Runners (NYRR), and New York City’s mayor’s office made the decision to cancel the November 1 race.

Specifically, organizers canceled the race due to “coronavirus-related health and safety concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers, staff, and the many partners and communities that support the event.”

This year’s marathon was set to be the 50th running of the event, which began in 1970 and has grown to become the world’s largest marathon with 53,640 finishers in 2019. The 50th running of the marathon will now take place on November 7, 2021.

"While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021."

“Canceling this year’s TCS New York City Marathon is incredibly disappointing for everyone involved, but it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective,” said Michael Capiraso, president and CEO of New York Road Runners. “Marathon Day and the many related events and activities during race week are part of the heart and soul of New York City and the global running community, and we look forward to coming together next year."

NYRR will be connecting directly with runners registered for the 2020 marathon by July 15 with more information regarding the cancellation resolution details, including the option to receive a full refund of their entry fee or a guaranteed complimentary entry in either 2021, 2022, or 2023.

Runners who gained entry through a charity or tour operator should reach out beginning July 1 to that organization for the options available to them.

Runners registered for the New York City Marathon and others from around the world will be invited to participate in the third annual TCS New York City Marathon – Virtual 26.2M taking place from October 17 through November 1. Further details on the virtual marathon will be shared in July.

In addition to the New York City Marathon, the 2020 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K on October 31 has also been canceled.

NYRR had previously canceled all in-person events and programs through August 15. In the days and weeks ahead, NYRR will continue to work closely with government officials regarding the status of other in-person events and programs in 2020, with the likelihood of additional cancellations to be announced this summer.

