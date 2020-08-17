These items are cheaper right now during the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has had a big impact on businesses of all kinds, restaurants and retailers alike are closing permanently and others are doing what they can to financially survive.

That also means it could be a good time for consumers looking for specific items to save some money.

The website rather-be-shopping.com compiled a list of 13 items that have become cheaper during the pandemic.

Items like clothing for the whole family. Retailers like Macy’s, Stein Mart, Ann Taylor, and many more are closing anywhere from several stores to most of them. That could mean deep discounts during liquidation sales.

Those looking for a home or want to refinance will find low mortgage rates right now. Mortgage rates have hit an all-time low.

Gas is about 50 cents cheaper nationally than it was in the summer of 2019. Maybe it’s time for a road trip or long drive and save on fuel prices.

That also contributes to low shipping costs. Many online sites are offering no or low shipping costs right now.

In time for school to start, technology is cheaper and many places are offering discounts on laptops and electronic devices and headphones that can be used for at-home learning. There are also 16 states with "no sales tax" weekends to encourage shopping.