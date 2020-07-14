Telluride Film Festival canceled due to pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — An annual film retreat held in the Colorado mountains has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Telluride Film Festival is one of the fall movie season's top launching pads.

Organizers announced Tuesday that the festival's 47th edition, scheduled for Labor Day weekend, has been scuttled due to COVID-19.

Through much of the summer, Telluride had clung to hopes that cancellation wouldn't be necessary.

But with infections spiking throughout much of the South and West, they made what they called a "heartbreaking and unanimous" decision.

Telluride is part of a late summer-early fall foursome of major festivals, along with the Venice Film Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival, and the New York Film Festival.