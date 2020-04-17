Menu

Taylor Swift has canceled all shows, appearances for 2020

2019 Invision
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs on her 30th birthday at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 3:30 PM, Apr 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-17 18:30:30-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift is canceling all of her performances and appearances for the rest of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released Friday by her representatives, Swift says the hitmaker's U.S. and Brazil shows will take place next year.

The statements says the move was made "in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread" of the virus.

The new dates will be announced this year.

Those seeking refunds for tickets purchased for the U.S. Lover Fest shows will be available starting May 1, subject to Ticketmaster terms.

