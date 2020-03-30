Taco Bell giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos on Tuesday

Taco Bell is offering free tacos on Tuesday, the company has announced.

On March 31, Taco Bell will give away a free nacho-flavored Doritos Locos Taco to all drive-thru customers while supplies last.

"For the past few weeks, we've been focused on making Taco Bell the safest place to work and eat, and now we're giving America free tacos as a small way of saying thank you for how everyone is showing up for their communities," said Mark King, the CEO of Taco Bell Corp. "I'm also very proud to say the Taco Bell Foundation will be donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry , and we're turning on Round Up in the drive thru at participating locations as an easy and affordable way for you to give back, too."

In addition to hoping to give away at least one million tacos this Tuesday, the chain announced that the Taco Bell Foundation is donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America.

When guests visit Taco Bell drive-thrus in the coming days and weeks, participating locations will soon have the option to "round up" their order total to the nearest dollar. All funds raised will go to No Kid Hungry.

To read King's full letter, click here

Here's the tweet

Now more than ever, we could all use a free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Get yours this Tuesday 3/31 when you visit our drive-thru. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) March 29, 2020

