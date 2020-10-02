Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett contracted COVID-19 this summer, reports say

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year but has since recovered, according to reports from The Washington Post and CNN.

Barrett was reportedly diagnosed with the virus in the summer. According to White House officials, Barrett tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday morning.

President Donald Trump nominated Barrett to take Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's spot on the Supreme Court at a ceremony at the White House on Saturday. At least one attendee at that event, University of Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins, has since tested positive for COVID-19, though it's not clear how or when he contracted the virus.

In addition to her work as a judge on the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, Barrett is also a faculty member at Notre Dame.

Trump himself announced early Friday morning that he had contracted COVID-19. He's reportedly suffering mild symptoms.