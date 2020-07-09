Menu

Summer camps in Arkansas, Missouri close after staff, campers test positive for COVID-19

AP
NIAID Follow Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML
Posted at 8:57 AM, Jul 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-09 11:58:48-04

Three summer camps in two different states have closed after staff members and campers tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Stone County Health Department's Facebook page, 82 campers, counselors, and staff members at the Kanakuk K-2 Camp in Lampe, Missouri, tested positive for the deadly virus.

The health department said 31 people were tested on-site at the camp, but many of the other positive cases returned home and then were tested.

One positive case from Kanakuk K-2 camp resides in Stone County, health officials said in the release.

According to CNN, Camp Ozark in Mount Ida, Arkansas has temporarily closed after a staff member there tested positive for the virus.

