Summer camps in Arkansas, Missouri close after staff, campers test positive for COVID-19

Three summer camps in two different states have closed after staff members and campers tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Stone County Health Department's Facebook page, 82 campers, counselors, and staff members at the Kanakuk K-2 Camp in Lampe, Missouri, tested positive for the deadly virus.

The health department said 31 people were tested on-site at the camp, but many of the other positive cases returned home and then were tested.

One positive case from Kanakuk K-2 camp resides in Stone County, health officials said in the release.

According to CNN, Camp Ozark in Mount Ida, Arkansas has temporarily closed after a staff member there tested positive for the virus.