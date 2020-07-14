Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Subways sparkle, but does cleaning decrease COVID-19 risk on mass transit?

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
John Minchillo/AP
A contractor cleans a subway car at the 96th Street station to control the spread of COVID-19, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York. Mass transit systems around the world have taken unprecedented — and expensive — steps to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including shutting down New York subways overnight and testing powerful ultraviolet lamps to disinfect seats, poles and floors. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Subways sparkle, but does cleaning decrease COVID-19 risk on mass transit?
Posted at 8:35 AM, Jul 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-14 11:35:18-04

Mass transit systems around the world have taken sweeping steps to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including shutting down some subways overnight and testing powerful ultraviolet lamps to disinfect seats, poles and floors.

But experts say those steps solve only part of the problem because the virus is more often spread through the air.

Transit officials are studying more advanced cleaning methods that might someday automatically disinfect transit systems around the clock.

The Moscow Metro and a public bus company in Shanghai have experimented with germ-killing ultraviolet light.

Agencies in Hungary and the Czech Republic have tried using ozone gas as a disinfectant.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.