States on hook for billions under Trump's unemployment executive order

FILE - This April 16, 2020, file photo shows a closed sign hanging in the window of a coffee house since a statewide stay-at-home order was put into effect to stop the spread of the new coronavirus in Denver.
Posted at 4:26 AM, Aug 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-10 07:26:24-04

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — States are having to consider whether they can afford a plan from President Donald Trump to extend additional unemployment benefits.

The plan requires states to provide 25 percent of the funds, and it's unclear whether states have the money or the will to do it.

Trump issued an executive order Saturday to provide an additional $400 a week in benefits after Congress failed to extend a $600 weekly benefit.

But Trump's plan requires states to kick in $100 a week, and many states are already suffering budget woes related to the coronavirus.

When asked Saturday at the press briefing what would happen if states did not cover their portion, the president said "if they don't, they don't" and said "they have the money."

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says it would cost his state alone $500 million to provide the extra benefit through the rest of 2020.

