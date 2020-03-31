State trooper gives precious N95 masks to doctor he pulled over for speeding

DULUTH, Minn. – When a doctor was pulled over by a Minnesota state trooper, she thought she would be getting a speeding ticket, but the officer ended up moving her to tears with a heartwarming gesture.

Dr. Sarosh Ashraf Janjua, a Massachusetts-based cardiologist who travels to Duluth every month for work, shared her experience on Facebook and later with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

After the officer looked up Janjua’s license, she says he returned to her vehicle and firmly told her how irresponsible of her to be speeding, especially because she would not only take up resources if she got into an accident, but she would also not be in a position to help patients in these trying times.

“Feeling thoroughly chastised, I waited for him to write me a ticket. Instead, he told me he was going to let me off with a warning,” wrote Janjua.

As began to apologize and thank the trooper, she says he reached into hand her what she assumed was her license back. Turns out, it was actually five N95 masks from the supply that the state had given the officer to protect himself from the coronavirus.

“I burst into tears,” wrote Janjua. “And though it may just have been the cold wind, I think he teared up a little as well, before wishing me well and walking away.

Like many healthcare workers and others on the frontlines of the pandemic, Janjua says she has felt afraid of not having the adequate protective equipment and has worried about what would happen if she fell sick while far from home.

“This complete stranger, who owed me nothing and is more on the front lines than I am, shared his precious masks with me, without my even asking,” wrote Janjua. “The veil of civilization may be thin, but not all that lies behind it is savage. We are going to be ok.”

Minnesota State Patrol ended up sharing Janjua’s post on Facebook and thanked the doctor for her hard work and dedication.

“Troopers are working hard during the pandemic and are thinking about all the first responders who are caring for Minnesotans during this critical time,” wrote the department.

