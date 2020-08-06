Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

State Department lifts global travel advisory

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Elaine Thompson/AP
A security guard at a Boeing airplane manufacturing plant looks out in view of a Boeing 737 MAX jet Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Renton, Wash. Boeing says it will cut about 10% of its work force and slow production of planes as it deals with the ongoing grounding of its best-selling plane and the coronavirus pandemic. With air travel falling sharply because of the virus, airlines have delayed orders and deliveries of new planes, reducing Boeing's revenue. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
State Department lifts global travel advisory
Posted at 4:36 PM, Aug 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-06 19:36:38-04

The United States State Department has lifted a worldwide Level 4 travel advisory which had been in place since the spring amid the spread of the coronavirus.

A Level 4 advisory is the highest alert level at the State Department, which warns travelers of life-threatening risks.

The State Department still has a number of Level 4 advisories across the globe, including neighboring Mexico.

The change in status, however, might not have much impact on travelers as many countries have placed strict limits on non-essential travel from the United States. And with the United States still leading the world in coronavirus cases and deaths, Americans ability to travel internationally is expected to be limited for months to come.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson!