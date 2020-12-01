Starbucks once again offering free coffee to essential workers amid spike in COVID-19 cases

With COVID-19 cases spiking across the country once again, Starbucks is bringing back a program that offers free coffee to health care professionals and other essential workers.

For the entire month of December, Starbucks is offering a free tall coffee to "any customer who identifies as a front-line responder."

Starbucks offered the same promotion in March and April, when the coronavirus first spread exploded throughout the U.S. Now, with cases spiking across the country — and expected to increase further ahead of the holidays — Starbucks is bringing the promotion back.

Eligible customers can get a free tall hot or iced coffee at "company-operated locations and select licensed stores" now through Dec. 31.

Starbucks is also making a $100,000 donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness to support essential workers who may face mental health hurdles following the new rise in cases. They also plan to surprise 50,000 essential worker customers with "care packages and Starbucks gift cards."

According to Starbucks, the following workers are eligble for free coffee: "Front-line health care providers, first responders including: doctors, nurses, public health workers, pharmacists, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics, police officers, dentists and dental hygienists, mental health workers (therapist, psychologist, social worker, counselor, etc.), hospital staff such as janitor/housekeeping/security, and active-duty military."