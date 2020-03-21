Starbucks moving to drive-thru only at most locations for 2 weeks

SEATTLE, Wash. – Starbucks announced Friday that its company-operated stores in the U.S. and Canada will move to a drive-thru only model for at least two weeks.

The company says some exceptions will be made for cafes serving in or around hospitals and healthcare centers to serve first responders and health care workers.

This moves come after Starbucks announced it would be "pausing the use of all seating" at its locations, including "cafe and patio" areas. At that time, customers were able to place orders at counters.

Starbucks also said Friday that it will pay its staff for the next 30 days, even if they choose to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to expanded catastrophe pay, Starbucks said it continues to offer mental health and sick pay benefits, childcare support and more.

“The magnitude of managing through this situation is the single biggest challenge many of us have faced in our lifetime, and I am continually moved by your compassion for each other, our customers and our communities during this exceptionally difficult time. With daily news from friends and family members getting laid off and businesses closing, we need one another more than ever. We need to be a different kind of company,” Williams wrote. “Together, we have successfully navigated many challenges throughout our history, and managing COVID-19 will be no different. You have my word, we will continue to stay true to Our Mission and Values, making the right decisions even when it’s hard, and caring for you and our customers.”

