'Spider-Man,' 'Doctor Strange,' 'Thor' shift release dates

Joel Ryan/Joel Ryan/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2016 file photo, Benedict Cumberbatch poses for photographers upon arrival at the launch event of the film "Doctor Strange" in London. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 8:50 AM, Apr 25, 2020
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood studios are shuffling more release dates as a result of the coronavirus, including sequels to "Doctor Strange," "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and "Into the Spider-Verse."

Late Friday, both Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Co. announced updated theatrical release schedules that significantly delay some of their marquee superhero films.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will now open in 2022.

"Thor: Love and Thunder," is being pushed up a week to Feb. 11, 2022.

Sony's live-action Spider-Man has been pushed back to November 2021.

And the animated "Spider-Verse" sequel is now dated for October 2022, back from its original April 2022 release.

