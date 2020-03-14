Menu

Spain enforcing lockdown of 46 million people due to virus pandemic

Posted: 3:04 PM, Mar 14, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-14 18:04:31-04
Coronavirus Disease 2019
BARCELONA, Spain — Spain has announced a lockdown of its 46 million people, France has closed the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre, and more borders are snapping shut as governments take increasingly sweeping measures to reduce contact between people and contain the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Associated Press, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced that all citizens should remain in their homes except to buy food and medicine.

In addition to closing tourist attractions, France has banned gatherings of over 100 people and closed nightlife attractiond.

President Donald Trump said Saturday that the U.S. is expanding its ban on travel from Europe, adding Britain and Ireland to the proscribed list.

China — where the virus first emerged late last year — continues to ease its lockdown measures.

