Some US manufacturers reopening amid fierce political heat

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing and other manufacturers around the U.S. pressed ahead Monday with plans to resume production this week amid pressure from President Donald Trump to reopen the economy and resistance from governors who say there is not enough testing to keep the coronavirus pandemic in check.

Boeing is Washington state's largest private employer, and planned for employees to certain airplane models to return Monday, and aircraft production would resume next week.

Bobcat, a farm equipment manufacturer, would resume production with about 600 employees in Bismark.

The re-opening was likely to engender good will with the Trump administration at at time when officials are doling out billions for economic relief.