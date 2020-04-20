Menu

Some US manufacturers reopening amid fierce political heat

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ted S. Warren/AP
A sign near an idle employee turnstile gate is shown Monday, April 6, 2020, at Boeing Co.'s airplane assembly facility in Renton, Wash. Boeing said Sunday it will continue its shutdown of production indefinitely at its Seattle area facilities due to the spread of the coronavirus. The company said the decision is based on the health and safety of its employees, assessment of the coronavirus spread, supply chain concerns and recommendations from government health officials. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Posted at 11:54 AM, Apr 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-20 14:54:08-04

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing and other manufacturers around the U.S. pressed ahead Monday with plans to resume production this week amid pressure from President Donald Trump to reopen the economy and resistance from governors who say there is not enough testing to keep the coronavirus pandemic in check.

Boeing is Washington state's largest private employer, and planned for employees to certain airplane models to return Monday, and aircraft production would resume next week.

Bobcat, a farm equipment manufacturer, would resume production with about 600 employees in Bismark.

The re-opening was likely to engender good will with the Trump administration at at time when officials are doling out billions for economic relief. 

