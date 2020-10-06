Menu

Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller latest staffer infected with COVID-19

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolyn Kaster/AP
From left, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, Assistant to the President and Director of Oval Office Operations Nicholas Luna, Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller, and counselor to President Hope HicksPresident walk to board Marine One with President Donald Trump at the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Washington, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Minnesota. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 4:09 PM, Oct 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-06 19:31:08-04

Stephen Miller became the latest member of the Trump administration to test positive for the coronavirus, CNN and the New York Times reported on Tuesday. Miller was among a small group of advisers who traveled with Hope Hicks and President Donald Trump on board Marine One last Wednesday, one day before Hicks and Trump announced positive coronavirus tests. The 35-year-old adviser to the president has been among a handful of staffers who have served Trump since his inauguration. Miller has been responsible for writing a number of Trump’s speeches, and has played a key role in shaping Trump’s policy positions.

Earlier on Tuesday, reports surfaced that additional White House press aides and a valet to the president tested positive for the virus. Among those who have confirmed a coronavirus diagnosis include:

  • White House aide Hope Hicks
  • First lady Melania Trump
  • Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah
  • Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina
  • Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin
  • Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie
  • RNC chair Ronna McDaniel
  • Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany
  • Bodyman Nick Luna
  • Notre Dame President John I. Jenkins
  • Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway
  • Aide and speechwriter Stephen Miller

White House Correspondents Association President Zeke Miller confirmed that three unnamed members of the White House press corps were also infected with the coronavirus.

Christie said he checked himself into a hospital on Saturday as a precaution due to his medical history.

Many of the infected contacts of Trump attended a September 26 ceremony where the president nominated Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court Justice. The majority of those in attendance did not wear masks and sat shoulder to shoulder, despite CDC guidelines.

The CDC says those who have contracted the coronavirus must isolate for 10 days, and those who have been in close contact with COVID-19 patients must quarantine for 14 days.

With three Republican Senators coming down with the virus, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the Senate will take next week off, and will return on October 19 instead. Meanwhile, confirmation hearings for Barrett are expected to begin next week as originally planned. Once any of the three infected senators return to the Senate, the GOP will have enough votes to confirm Barrett.

