Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Whistleblower: Trump official ignored warning on drug, virus

items.[0].image.alt
CNN Wire
Scientist says he was fired after concerns over malaria drug
Posted at 12:01 PM, May 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-05 15:26:25-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government scientist says he was ousted from his job after raising concerns that the Trump administration wanted to "flood" coronavirus hot spots like New York and New Jersey with a malaria drug, despite not enough scientific evidence to back up its effectiveness.

Rick Bright filed a complaint Tuesday with the Office of Special Counsel, a government agency responsible for whistleblower complaints.

He's the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

Bright alleges he was removed from his job and reassigned to a lesser role because he resisted political pressure to allow widespread use of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug favored by Trump.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.