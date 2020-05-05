Whistleblower: Trump official ignored warning on drug, virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government scientist says he was ousted from his job after raising concerns that the Trump administration wanted to "flood" coronavirus hot spots like New York and New Jersey with a malaria drug, despite not enough scientific evidence to back up its effectiveness.

Rick Bright filed a complaint Tuesday with the Office of Special Counsel, a government agency responsible for whistleblower complaints.

He's the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

Bright alleges he was removed from his job and reassigned to a lesser role because he resisted political pressure to allow widespread use of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug favored by Trump.