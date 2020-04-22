Menu

Saints cancel offseason program amid coronavirus concerns

Bill Feig/AP
New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Posted at 11:53 AM, Apr 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-22 14:53:18-04

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have canceled their offseason program because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says coach Sean Payton informed players on Wednesday that they will not be required to report to club headquarters until training camp.

Loomis says the club will remain in regular communication with players in the meantime.

But Loomis also says the team wants players to focus on their health and that of their families.

Loomis says he's not sure if training camps will open on time but has faith that Saints players will show up in shape.

