Rudy Giuliani's son says he has tested positive for COVID-19

Andrew Giuliani, the son of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, and a White House official himself, has tested positive for COVID-19, he tweeted Friday.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing,” the tweet from the younger Giuliani’s official account reads.

Giuliani attended a press conference held by his father and other members of the Trump campaign legal team Thursday.

The younger Giuliani is a special assistant to the president.

Giuliani’s positive result comes as America records more than 180,000 new positive coronavirus cases in one day on Thursday, a record-high number.

It is not yet clear who the younger Giuliani may have been in contact with at the White House or with the Trump campaign while he was possibly infectious. Several members of the White House staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last several weeks, including Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.