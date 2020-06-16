Menu

Purchases still down 6% from 2019
Kathy Willens/AP
Jay Han, whose wife owns Honey Fashion, rearranges merchandise in the store, Monday, June 8, 2020, in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, in New York, after retail stores were allowed to reopen, but with restrictions, under the city's Phase 1 reopening plan. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Retail sales jumped more than 17% from April to May as businesses reopened
Posted at 5:58 AM, Jun 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-16 08:58:22-04

BALTIMORE — U.S. retail sales jumped by a record 17.7% from April to May, with spending partially rebounding after the coronavirus had shut down businesses, flattened the economy and paralyzed consumers during the previous two months.

The Commerce Department’s report Tuesday showed that retail sales have retraced some of the record-setting month-to-month plunges of March (8.3%) and April (14.7%) as businesses have increasingly reopened.

Still, the pandemic’s damage to retail sales remains severe, with purchases still down 6.1% from a year ago.

