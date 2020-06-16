Menu

Researchers say steroid is the first drug proven to improve COVID-19 survival rates

Posted at 5:40 AM, Jun 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-16 08:40:49-04

Researchers in England say they have the first evidence that a drug can improve survival from COVID-19.

A steroid called dexamethasone reduced deaths by up to one third in severely ill hospitalized patients, according to results released Tuesday.

The study was led by the University of Oxford and involved thousands of patients randomly assigned to get the drug or just usual care.

Dexamethasone reduced deaths by 35% in patients who needed treatment with breathing machines and by 20% in those only needing supplemental oxygen.

It did not appear to help less ill patients.

