Reports: Trump adviser Hope Hicks tests positive for the coronavirus

Carolyn Kaster/AP
From left, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, Assistant to the President and Director of Oval Office Operations Nicholas Luna, Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller, and counselor to President Hope HicksPresident walk to board Marine One with President Donald Trump at the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Washington, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Minnesota. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 5:47 PM, Oct 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-01 21:01:05-04

Hope Hicks, a senior White House staffer who serves as counselor to the president, has been infected with the coronavirus, ABC News and Bloomberg confirmed.

Hicks was reportedly on board Air Force One during Trump’s trip to Minnesota yesterday, and to Cleveland on Tuesday. Photos taken by the Associated Press on Wednesday show Hicks was in close proximity of several other senior staffers, including Jared Kushner, Stephen Miller and Dan Scavino.

ABC News that Hicks was among a “tight group of advisers” to contract the coronavirus.

“The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously,” White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement on Thursday. “White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling."

