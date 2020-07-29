Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Rep. Louie Gohmert, often seen without a mask on Capitol Hill, tests positive for COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Patrick Semansky/AP
Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas., arrives before President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Rep. Louie Gohmert, often seen without a mask on Capitol Hill, tests positive for COVID-19
Posted at 10:38 AM, Jul 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-29 13:38:30-04

WASHINGTON — A House Republican aide says Rep. Louie Gohmert has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 66-year-old Texas Republican was screened for the virus at the White House on Wednesday morning.

Gohmert had gone to the White House because he was planning to fly to Texas with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One. Gohmert had to cancel his trip and is planning to isolate.

The aide wasn't authorized to publicly discuss Gohmert’s test result and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Gohmert is one of the House’s most conservative and outspoken members.

Gohmert is often seen without wearing a mask on Capitol Hill.

On Monday, President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, tested positive for COVID-19, the highest-ranking member of the Trump administration to contract the virus.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School Backpack SOS!