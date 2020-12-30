Menu

Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs providing some COVID-19 relief for Miami neighborhood

Lynne Sladky/AP
Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs passes out fifty dollar bills to residents in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Various organizations came together to also pass out gift cards and gift bags with essentials to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Sean Combs
Posted at 9:58 AM, Dec 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-30 11:58:48-05

MIAMI — Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs is providing some coronavirus relief in a Miami neighborhood.

He and his children handed out $50 bills, supermarket gift cards and hygiene supplies in the Overtown neighbor Tuesday. The rapper wore a face shield and gloves as he made his way through the crowd that numbered in the hundreds.

The event was set up to help residents facing economic hardship during the pandemic.

Diddy’s charitable foundation is also working with music festival and nightlife organizer Michael Gardner and the local group Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success to provide rental assistance for 175 families.

