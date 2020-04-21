Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Queen Elizabeth II turns 94, typical celebrations canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
FILE - In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. In a rare address to the nation taking place Sunday, April 5, Queen Elizabeth II plans to exhort Britons to rise to the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. The queen will be drawing on wisdom from her decades as Britain’s head of state to urge discipline and resolve in a time of crisis. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)
Queen Elizabeth II turns 94, typical celebrations canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic
Posted at 4:56 AM, Apr 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-21 07:56:26-04

LONDON — Britain is marking Queen Elizabeth II's 94th birthday with silence, as the nation in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic forgoes the usual gun salutes and ringing of bells.

With thousands dead, the monarch decided that the celebratory display of military firepower would not be “appropriate.’’ Nor will there be a celebratory peal of bells from Westminster Abbey, as the church where the queen was married and crowned is currently closed.

The royal family took to social media to share images of Elizabeth as she marks the occasion.

The queen will mark the day with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.