Puerto Rico reopening beaches, gyms, theaters amid pandemic

Carlos Giusti/AP
A Puerto Rican flag flies on an empty beach at Ocean Park, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, May 21, 2020. Puerto Rico is cautiously reopening beaches, restaurants, churches, malls, and hair salons under strict conditions as the U.S. territory emerges from a two-month lockdown despite dozens of new coronavirus cases reported daily. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) PUERTO RICO OUT-NO PUBLICAR EN PUERTO RICO
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico's governor says she will reopen beaches, casinos, gyms and movie theaters across the U.S. territory as officials report a recent drop in COVID-19 cases and deaths that some experts worried would once again spike.

The changes announced Thursday will go into effect from Sept. 12 until Oct. 2.

Face masks and social distancing, especially at the beach, remain mandatory, and a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew would continue.

The island of 3.2 million people has reported more than 500 deaths, along with more than 17,000 confirmed cases and another 19,000 probable ones. More than 420 people remain hospitalized.

Report a typo

