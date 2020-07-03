Menu

Prince Royce gets a wake-up call with COVID-19

2017 Invision
Brian Ach/Brian Ach/Invision/AP
FILE - This Feb. 27, 2017 photo, singer Prince Royce poses for a photo in New York. Royce says he got a wake-up call with a COVID-19 diagnosis and now wants to try and wake others too. The Latin star told The Associated Press on Thursday that he is recovering from the virus. He says he decided to speak up out of a growing frustration with seeing people going out and gathering without protection. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 9:00 AM, Jul 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-03 12:00:31-04

Singer Prince Royce says he got a wake-up call with a COVID-19 diagnosis and now wants to try and wake others too.

The Latin star told The Associated Press on Thursday that he is recovering from the virus.

He says he decided to speak up out of a growing frustration with seeing people going out and gathering without protection.

Royce says he worries that more people will become infected over the Fourth of July weekend in the U.S.

The 31-year-old Royce has scored 22 Latin Billboard Awards and 13 Latin Grammy nominations. He has over 12 million followers on Instagram.

