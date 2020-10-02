President's family was not wearing masks during presidential debate in Cleveland

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced Friday they tested positive for COVID-19, and for the second time this week the world’s focus has shifted to Cleveland, where the timeline of the president’s actions included most of Trump’s family members not wearing masks during the presidential debate, even though they were required indoors for audience members, per the protocols established by the Cleveland Clinic.

Although the first lady and the president’s children Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric and Tiffany walked into the debate venue wearing a mask, they sat down and watched the debate without them, in spite of rules mandating everyone in the room wear a surgical blue mask, according to media reports from the night of the debate.

Based on notes from the pool of journalists with Joe Biden in the debate hall, a Cleveland Clinic doctor in a white lab coat attempted to get some of the president's guests to wear a mask. The doctor started to approach Trump family guests and offered them one in case they didn't have one. Based on the TV pool notes from journalists inside the debate room, "the doctor never approached the family but as she got closer to them, someone shook their head and no one she reminded to put on a mask ended up putting one on."

Dr. Jill Biden, Sen. Chris Coons and others in the Democratic section began to look over, press pool notes state. "Trump family members began to ask their guests what had happened. When the doctor, who refused to comment to the press, walked off the floor, a debate hall staffer told her 'That’s all you can do.'"

Ivanka posted a photo before the event wearing a mask, which came off during the debate.

The debate was held at the Health Education Campus, a facility established for both Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic. The clinic is serving as the health security adviser to the Commission on Presidential Debates, which guides the commission on safety matters for all four 2020 general election debates.

The Cleveland Clinic released a statement Friday confirming that masking was one of the requirements in place for the debate, and that the candidates and those traveling with them all tested negative for coronavirus before entering the debate hall.

“As health advisor to the Commission on Presidential Debates and the host site, we had several requirements to maintain a safe environment that align with CDC guidelines- including temperature checks, hand sanitizing, social distancing and masking. Most importantly, everyone permitted inside the debate hall tested negative for COVID-19 prior to entry. Individuals traveling with both candidates, including the candidates themselves, had been tested and tested negative by their respective campaigns. Based on what we know about the virus and the safety measures we had in place, we believe there is low risk of exposure to our guests. Out of an abundance of caution we are reaching out to our guests to address any questions and concerns, as well as offering testing. We will continue to monitor the information being released by the White House.”

Trump mocks Biden for wearing a mask

During the debate, Trump mocked Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden for wearing a mask.

"I don't wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he's got a mask," he said Tuesday. "He could be speaking 200 feet away and he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen."

Where Trump traveled before testing positive

On Tuesday, Trump and Biden faced off for the first time at Cleveland Clinic’s and Case Western Reserve University’s Health Education Campus.

Following a rally that Trump cut short on Wednesday, ABC News reported top aides observed the president not feeling his best, as he appeared exhausted and fatigued. Multiple sources told ABC News that some believed his fatigue stemmed from the intensity of his rally schedule while others began to think it could be coronavirus.

Hope Hicks, one of the president's closest advisers, was also on Marine One, the president’s helicopter, when it left the White House to fly to Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday. She was seen walking to the helicopter with other top presidential advisers. None of them were wearing masks.

On Thursday, Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump later flew to New Jersey for a fundraiser.

On Friday, Trump tweeted shortly before 1 a.m. that he and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19.

