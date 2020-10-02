President Donald Trump tweets for first time after he announced coronavirus diagnosis

President Donald Trump tweeted for the first time in nearly 18 hours after he announced early Friday morning that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The tweet was posted as Trump arrived at Walter Reed Hospital Friday evening. Trump was moved from the White House to the hospital via Marine One.

The usually highly active Twitter account has gone silent as Trump has battled symptoms of the coronavirus from the White House residence. Trump and first lady Melania Trump have been isolated today following his diagnosis.

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support,” Trump said in the tweet. “I am going to Walter Reed Hospital. I think I am doing very well. But we are going to make sure that things works out. The first lady is doing very well. Thank you very much. I appreciate it. I will never forget. Thank you.”