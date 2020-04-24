Menu

President Donald Trump to sign $500 billion stimulus bill on Friday

2019 Getty Images
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 17: A view of the White House on Wednesday evening, April 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. The results of the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller will be made public on Thursday in a nearly 400-page report. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Posted at 4:33 AM, Apr 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-24 07:33:09-04

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will be holding a signing ceremony Friday for a bill providing a nearly $500 billion infusion of coronavirus spending.

It's aimed at rushing new relief to employers and hospitals buckling under the strain of a pandemic that has claimed almost 50,000 American lives and one in six U.S. jobs.

Congress approved the spending almost unanimously on Thursday.

House lawmakers gathered in Washington for the first time since March 27, adopting stricter social distancing rules while aiming to prove they can do their work despite the COVID-19 crisis.

Easy passage of the measure belies a potentially bumpier path ahead for future legislation.

