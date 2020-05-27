Players call MLB economic proposal `extremely disappointing'

NEW YORK (AP) — A rookie at the major league minimum would keep about 47% of his original salary this year while multimillionaire stars Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole would lose more than 77% under a sliding-scale proposal by big league teams that players found "extremely disappointing."

Major League Baseball made the proposal to the players' union Tuesday rather than the 50-50 revenue-sharing plan that owners initially approved for their negotiators on May 11, several people familiar with the proposal told The Associated Press.

The union said "the sides also remain far apart on health and safety protocols" aimed at starting the coronavirus-delayed season around July 4.