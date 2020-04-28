Menu

Pence comes under fire for going maskless at Mayo Clinic

Jim Mone/AP
Vice President Mike Pence, center, visits a patient who survived the coronavirus and was going to give blood during a tour of the Mayo Clinic Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Rochester, Minn. as he toured the facilities supporting COVID-19 research and treatment. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Posted at 2:15 PM, Apr 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-28 17:15:43-04

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence chose not to wear a face mask while touring the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

It's an apparent violation of the world-renowned medical center's policy requiring them.

Video feeds show he didn't wear a mask when he met with a Mayo employee who has recovered from COVID-19.

He was also maskless when he visited a coronavirus testing lab.

And Pence was the only participant not to wear a mask during a roundtable discussion.

Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn was among those wearing masks.

Pence explained his decision by stressing that he has been frequently tested for the virus.

