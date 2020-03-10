Passenger reaction to sneezing person causes plane to divert

DENVER, Colo. -- Passengers' fears over the possible spread of the new coronovirus appear to be the cause of a plane's unscheduled landing.

Officials said a group of people became disruptive because a neighboring passenger was coughing and sneezing on Sunday's flight from Eagle County, Colorado, to Newark International Airport.

The United Airlines plane diverted to Denver, where police officials told KUSA three people were removed who were upset about the passenger who they thought was sick.

United officials told KCNC that the passenger was sneezing due to allergies, did not have a fever and was allowed to continue on the flight.

A United spokesperson said in a statement obtained by WPIX : "United Flight 1562 from Eagle, Colorado, to Newark, New Jersey, diverted to Denver due to a small group of disruptive passengers onboard who failed to follow crew member instructions. After landing safely, the aircraft was met by law enforcement. The passengers were removed, and the flight re-departed for Newark."