Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Pandemic brings fortunes to Amazon - and headaches too

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ross D. Franklin/AP
In this Dec. 17, 2019, photo Amazon packages move along a conveyor prior to Amazon robots transporting packages from workers to chutes that are organized by zip code, at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Ariz. Much of the boom in warehouse robotics has its roots in Amazon's $775 million purchase of Massachusetts startup Kiva Systems in 2012. The tech giant re-branded it as Amazon Robotics and transformed it into an in-house laboratory that for seven years has been designing and building Amazon's robot armada. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Pandemic brings fortunes to Amazon - and headaches too
Posted at 3:00 PM, Apr 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-30 18:00:51-04

Amazon has spent years honing the business of packing, shipping and delivering millions of products to doorsteps around the world.

Now it has a captive audience.

With much of the globe in various stages of a lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, the world's largest online retailer has become a lifeline to many shoppers.

But it is also grappling with delivery delays and mounting complaints from workers who worry about contagion while on the job.

Online research company Comscore reports that Amazon's website hit 2.54 billion visitors for the entire month of March.

That marks a 65% jump from the same period last year.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.