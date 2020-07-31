Pac -12 cancels nonconfernce football games, teams will play 10 conference games

The Pac-12 has set Sept. 26 as the start of its 10-game conference-only football schedule. The Pac-12 announced three weeks ago it would eliminate nonconference games for its 12 member schools..

The new plan adds an additional cross-divisional game to each team’s slate and moves the conference championship game back two weeks to Dec. 18 or 19. That game was set to be played for the first time at the new NFL stadium in Las Vegas. It will now be hosted by the highest-seeded team.

“From the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, we have been committed to prioritizing the health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to our athletic programs,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. “The schedule and plans approved today and path to return to competition are subject to public health orders and will be taken in accordance with the health and well-being guidelines developed by our Pac-12 Medical Advisory Committee. The schedule and return to play plans provide for maximum flexibility and the best opportunity to play all fall sports in an environment that prioritizes safety. At the same time, we will continue to evaluate the best available science, data and advice of public health officials as we make decisions and any required adjustments going forward.”