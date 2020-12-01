Ohio Republican lawmakers file articles of impeachment against Republican Gov. Mike DeWine

CINCINNATI — Ohio State Representative John Becker, R-Clermont County, has announced that he has filed articles of impeachment against Gov. Mike DeWine.

Becker, who represents the suburbs outside of Cincinnati, drafted the articles back in August to “restore the rule of law” back to the state.

On Monday, 12 articles of impeachment were issued by him, along with Reps. Candice Keller, Nino Vitale, and Paul Zeltwanger.

All of the representatives that filed the articles were Republicans, just like DeWine.

The articles allege DeWine has abused his power as governor and has violated both the Ohio and U.S. Constitutions as well as Ohio Revised Code in issuing COVID-19 health ordinances.

“Rather than hearing the cries of Ohioans, Gov. DeWine continues to stifle those cries by finding more inventive ways to use masks to muffle the voices of the people,” Becker said. “He continues to have callous disregard for the fact that his isolation policies have led to a shockingly high number of suicides, alarming rates of drug abuse, persistently high unemployment, and the forced abandonment of the elderly by their loved ones.”

Should an Ohio House committee adopt the articles, lawmakers would then hold a trial in December. If convicted, DeWine would be forced to leave office.

DeWine was among the first governors to take stark action to limit the spread of COVID-19 in February and March. Before the virus was known to be widespread in Ohio, DeWine shut down large gatherings like sporting events and conventions. In the months since, DeWine has erred on the side of keeping industries open, taking steps like allow wedding receptions to take place so long as no dance floors are permitted.

This story was originally published by Courtney Shaw on WEWS in Cleveland.