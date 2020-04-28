Menu

North Carolina governor OKs NASCAR to race at Charlotte

Mike McCarn/AP
FILE - In this May 27, 2018, file photo, the field takes the green flag to start the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. The governor of North Carolina says NASCAR can go forward with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway at the end of May so long as health conditions do not deteriorate in the state. Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday he and state public health officials have had discussions with NASCAR and the speedway regarding its safety protocols for staging a race without spectators. Cooper said the state offered input on NASCAR’s plan, but he believes the race can go forward on Memorial Day weekend for the 60th consecutive year. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, file)
Posted at 1:47 PM, Apr 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-28 16:47:20-04

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The governor of North Carolina says NASCAR can hold the Coca-Cola 600 without fans at Charlotte Motor Speedway at the end of May if health conditions do not deteriorate in the state.

Gov. Roy Cooper says he and state public health officials have had discussions with NASCAR and the speedway.

Cooper says he believes the race can go forward on Memorial Day weekend for the 60th consecutive year.

NASCAR, like other sports, has been shutdown for weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

