Nick Cordero: Tony-nominated Broadway actor has leg amputated due to COVID-19 complications

Brad Barket/Brad Barket/Invision/AP
In this April 10, 2014 file photo, actor Nick Cordero attends the after party for the opening night of &quot;Bullets Over Broadway&quot; in New York. The Tony Award-nominated actor who specialized in playing tough guys on Broadway in such shows as “Waitress,” “A Bronx Tale” and “Bullets Over Broadway,” will have his right leg amputated due to complications of coronavirus. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 1:17 PM, Apr 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-19 16:17:51-04

NEW YORK — The wife of Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero says her husband has had his right leg amputated after suffering complications from the coronavirus.

Amanda Kloots on Instagram wrote late Saturday that Cordero “made it out of surgery alive and is headed to his room to rest and recover.”

Cordero had been treated with blood thinners to help with clotting in his leg, but his doctors had to stop the treatment because it was causing internal bleeding.

Cordero entered the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on March 31 and has been on a ventilator and unconscious.

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.