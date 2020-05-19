Menu

NFL teams can reopen training facilities with government OK

Tony Dejak/AP
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell answers questions during a season ticket member fan forum before practice at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Posted at 1:58 PM, May 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-19 16:58:21-04

A limited number of NFL teams are reopening their training facilities, while many are prohibited by government restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioner Roger Goodell gave the 32 clubs the go-ahead for limited reopenings on Tuesday as long as state and local municipalities allow them.

Coaching staffs and all players except those undergoing injury rehabilitation are barred from the facilities in the first phase of the league's plan.

With such states as California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Virginia still under heavy restrictions, that immediately leaves nine franchises unable to use their facilities.

The Las Vegas Raiders still have their training complex in Alameda, California. 

