NFL moving London, Mexico City games back to US stadiums

Matt Dunham/AP
Fans arrive at Wembley Stadium before the NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Detroit Lions in London, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Posted at 10:28 AM, May 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-04 13:51:01-04

The NFL is moving its five games scheduled for London and Mexico City this season back to U.S. stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All five regular-season games will now be played at the stadiums of the host teams.

The Jacksonville Jaguars had been scheduled for two home games in consecutive weeks at Wembley Stadium in London.

Two games were also planned for Tottenham's new facility, with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins as hosts.

And the Arizona Cardinals were set to be the home team for a game at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Opponents had not been announced.

The NFL says in plans to resume international games in the 2021 season.

